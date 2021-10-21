Texas AG Paxton, Missouri AG hold news conference at US/Mexican border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt were in El Paso Thursday to talk about border policies and the next steps they’re going to take.

The group met along the banks of the Rio Grande, just west of Downtown El Paso and held a news conference, with supporters and press in attendance.

Paxton announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, looking to restart construction of the wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“The fact the congress appropriated large sums of money and directed that the money be spent on the wall; our lawsuit is about forcing that expenditure to be spend the way congress intended.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Paxton cited the need for the wall to curb the negative effects on the various states due to higher crime rates, social costs and the cartel’s human trafficking of immigrants.

