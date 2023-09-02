Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Senator Ted Cruz, the senator released a statement regarding the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s final rule which suspended the Trump administration rule that would have authorized liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be shipped via railroad.

“Today, the Biden administration has fired another salvo in its war on American energy by essentially prohibiting the movement of LNG by rail. America is a leader in reducing carbon emissions largely because of the United States’ development and use of natural gas,” said Cruz, “The energy renaissance we are seeing in this country is producing enormous environmental benefits.”

Sen. Cruz then said that Americans with limited energy choices due to geography can benefit from LNG by rail because it is an affordable and environmentally responsible option to meet their energy needs.

“By removing this option, the radical environmentalists in the Biden administration have delivered a further setback to American prosperity and national security. This is yet another example of why the Biden administration cannot be trusted to implement pro-domestic energy policies,” stated Cruz.