EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – New Mexico lawmakers are trying to shore up human trafficking laws, establishing mandatory restitution and doing away with a statute of limitations, among others.

The bill filed by State Reps. Georgene Louis and Elizabeth Thomson, both Democrats from the Albuqerque area, also redefines the crime of sexual exploitation of children by prostitution to include victims younger than 18. Current law caps the age of the victim at 16.