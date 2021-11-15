Steve Bannon surrenders after indictment on contempt of Congress charges

In this Aug. 19, 2018, photo, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

(The Hill) — One-time Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon surrendered himself to law enforcement Monday, appearing for a hearing after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for defying a congressional subpoena.

Bannon is facing two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing to appear for an Oct. 14 deposition before the panel and another for refusal to provide documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The charges were filed by the Department of Justice on Friday, leaving Bannon facing a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000 if convicted.

Flanked by a man holding a “coup plotter” sign as he entered the Washington, D.C. courthouse on Monday, Bannon briefly spoke to supporters on a livestream on the right-wing Gettr platform.

“I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message. Remember signal, not noise,” he said.

