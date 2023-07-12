WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Senators John Cornyn (TX) and Ben Ray Luján (NM) introduced legislation that aims to expand produce options through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to a news release from the office of Senator John Cornyn.

The “Supporting All Healthy Options When Purchasing Produce” (SHOPP) Act, looks to expand access to frozen fruits and vegetables through SNAP Benefits for recipients.

“SNAP participants who live in areas that lack access to affordable produce shouldn’t be forced to go without the nutrients they need,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would make sure Texans can access frozen fruits and vegetables, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to support it.”

According to the news release, The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) and the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP), only include funding for fresh produce.

The SHOPP Act aims to give local GusNIP providers the ability to provide frozen fruits and vegetables for SNAP participants who may live in “rural or urban food deserts.”

“Frozen produce makes eating a variety of fruits and vegetables possible for these families and individuals who may not have access to fresh produce and is also easier to transport to areas that are on the last mile of a delivery route,” stated the news release.