OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford along with Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner and Tennessee’s Senator Marsha Blackburn led the push for an extension of a Low Wage Index Hospital Policy.

According to a press release from Lankford’s office, the Low Wage Index Hospital Policy, allows hospitals in rural areas to compete for and retain high-quality staff by increasing reimbursements to hospitals in rural areas with lower overall wages.

Officials stated that without action, medicare payments to these hospitals will be reduced after Sept. 30, 2023.

According to the release, in their letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the Senators pointed out that extenuating circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have not allowed for adequate evaluation of the Low Wage Index Hospital Policy. Officials stated that extending the policy will allow CMS to better assess its impact on the benefiting hospital’s ability to recruit and retain health care staff.

“Unfortunately, due to disruptions in the marketplace caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not had the opportunity to see the true impact of the Low Wage Index Hospital Policy envisioned by CMS,” the Senators wrote. “Extending the Low Wage Index Hospital Policy for four additional years will allow hospitals and the agency to better understand the policy’s true impact in a more normal environment.”

Officials added that Lankford also announced the reintroduction of the Patient Access to Higher Quality Health Care Act, which removes the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) ban on the creation and expansion of new physician-owned hospitals (POHs) and allows POHs to participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

Lankford officials also detailed that they recently received a huge win for rural hospital access after CMS announced its Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) rule, which among other things redefined a “primary” road for purposes of establishing the distance a hospital must be from another hospital to receive CMS’ Critical Access Hospital (CAH)—or now a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) status.

Lankford previously introduced the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act, which supports financially vulnerable rural hospitals facing the risk of closure.

A copy of the letter can be found HERE and below.