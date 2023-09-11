AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn released a statement urging President Biden to support his bipartisan Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act (EJVTA).

According to Cornyn, the EJVTA would look to strengthen the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which aims to help families of victims of terrorism seek financial compensation from foreign sponsors of terrorism.

“Today is a solemn reminder of the pain and grief felt by those who lost loved ones in the September 11th attacks, and they deserve to have their day in court and a chance to get long-overdue closure,” said Cornyn.

Listed below are three technical corrections EJVTA would change about JASTA:

Clarify that injured plaintiffs can sue foreign state defendants for aiding and abetting terrorism and ensure that liability may be asserted to any person or entity that aids or abets terrorism.

Clarify that all U.S. citizens injured in their person, business, or property may recover under JASTA.

Ensure that plaintiffs, if they obtain a JASTA claim, can collect their judgment.

According to officials, JASTA was introduced by Senators Cornyn and Schumer in 2015. The act passed both the Senate and House with bipartisan support enacted into law by Congress in 2016.

Officials said the bill amends the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act so that foreign sponsors of terrorism cannot invoke “sovereign immunity” in cases arising from a terrorist attack that kills an American on American soil. Officials also said JASTA amends the Anti-Terrorism Act so that civil suits against foreign sponsors of terrorism can be held accountable in U.S. courts.

According to officials, more than 4,000 9/11 victims and their families signed a letter urging Congress to pass this legislation.