WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Senate took a vote to end protections for the lesser prairie chicken according to a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity.

According to a news release from the office of Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, Senator Lankford supported a Congressional Review Act resolution looking to disapprove of the rule put in place by the Biden Adminstistarion’s Fish and Wildlife Services. The resolution passed with a vote of 50 to 48.

“Oklahomans have diligently worked to conserve the lesser prairie-chicken and its habitat so we could preserve the species and avoid its listing under the Endangered Species Act. Studies have shown that the lesser prairie-chicken population is impacted mostly by drought,” said Lankford in the news release.

The Center for Biological Diversity said the measure rejects a final rule issued in November by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“This vote sets an extremely dangerous precedent and would put one of our most unique species at risk of disappearing forever,” said Stephanie Kurose, a senior policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity.