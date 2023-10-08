WASHINGTON, D.C. — Officials with the office of Senator James Lankford (OK) released a statement from the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus in response to the attacks in Israel.

In a statement, the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus said:

“The Senate Abraham Accords Caucus stands with our ally Israel, and we condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas waged on innocent civilians. Israel has every right to defend itself against this ruthless attack by an Iranian-backed terrorist group. The world must know that Israel has our full support against terrorism.” Senate Abraham Accords Caucus