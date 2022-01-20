Sen. Luján (D-N.M.) delivers speech defending John R. Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Jan. 19, Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) delivered a speech on the Senate floor in defense of the John R. Lewis and urged Senate Democrats to reform the filibuster to pass the legislation, that according to a press release from the senator’s press office.
“This legislation will protect the right to vote for all, safeguard against election sabotage, end partisan gerrymandering, and limit the influence of dark money in politics so that billionaires and corporations cannot buy elections,” said Luján.
The full speech can be found here.