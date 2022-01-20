Sen. Luján (D-N.M.) delivers speech defending John R. Lewis Act

File – In this April 15, 2019 file photo, U.S. Reps. Ben Ray Luján, left, and Debra Haaland of New Mexico speak at a field hearing of a House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources in Santa Fe, N.M., about the effects of air pollution on sacred Native American cultural sites. The Republican Party of New Mexico is facing criticism from Democrats and at least one Republican for urging supporters to change the “complexion” of the state’s majority-minority congressional delegation. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Jan. 19, Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) delivered a speech on the Senate floor in defense of the John R. Lewis and urged Senate Democrats to reform the filibuster to pass the legislation, that according to a press release from the senator’s press office.

“This legislation will protect the right to vote for all, safeguard against election sabotage, end partisan gerrymandering, and limit the influence of dark money in politics so that billionaires and corporations cannot buy elections,” said Luján.

The full speech can be found here.