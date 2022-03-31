WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced Thursday that he plans to vote against the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme court, according to a news release from Cornyn’s office.

“Ultimately, I fear Judge Jackson has a blind spot when it comes to judge-made law, and she would use her seat on the Supreme Court to create new rights out of whole cloth and engage in result-oriented decision-making,” said Cornyn. “For that reason, I will oppose Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

That announcement was made on the Senate floor today. Cornyn’s full remarks can be viewed here.