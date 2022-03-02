WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Russian-Ukraine war intensifies, many corporations and businesses are responding by refusing to buy or sell Russian products.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), a group of Republicans have joined together to introduce new legislation that would ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“There is absolutely no reason for a country as resource-rich as the United States to be reliant on Russia for oil, sales of which are funding their military campaign against Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Sen. Cornyn, “We should not be financially supporting Russia’s mission to rebuild the Soviet Union, especially when domestic oil production in states like Texas can help provide energy without enriching Putin’s authoritarian state.”

The legislation, according to Cornyn’s office, is led by Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), and co-sponsored by Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Rick Scott (R-FL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and John Hoeven (R-ND). The full bill is available here.