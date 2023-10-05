WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) released a statement following his endorsement for Congressman Jim Jordan to become the next speaker of the House.

In a statement, Jackson said:

“I am proud to give my full support for Congressman Jim Jordan to become the next Speaker of the House! He is America First, a champion for President Trump, and will work to secure our border, cut spending, and continue investigating the corrupt Biden administration. Let’s get back to work!” Rep. Ronny Jackson.

The endorsement follows the historic ousting of former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.