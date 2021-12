AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the prosecution are responding after Bart Reagor’s defense team made a motion earlier this month for Reagor to be acquitted, or for Reagor to receive a new trial.

This comes after a jury convicted the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group co-founder of one count of making false statements to a bank, and finding him not guilty on two counts of bank fraud during a week-long trial in October. During the trial, members of the prosecution’s counsel stated that Reagor has a “secret” plan of taking $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan from the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) and used it for personal gain after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the auto group.