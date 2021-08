AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets announced, that for the 9th year, it has partnered with Mrs Baird's to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program.

Every month during the school year three teachers are recognized — one from an elementaryschool, one from a middle school/junior high and one from a high school. Each winning teacher willreceive a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets and $100 American Express gift card courtesy ofAmarillo Custom Box Company.