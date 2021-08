AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - With at least one local judge recusing themselves from the case and a contentious petition from a business owner, multiple lawsuits regarding the future of Amarillo City Hall are returning to Potter County. However, though possibly temporary, the ongoing battle may reach a ceasefire Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Amarillo has been pursuing Certificates of Obligation (CO's) with the intent to fund either the renovation of the city hall with "serious structural and mechanical issues", the move of the departments housed in the building elsewhere, or its total reconstruction. However, due to argued ties to the failed "Proposition A" bond proposal from the 2020 election, local business owner Craig Gualtiere has issued a petition and failed a complaint against the city claiming that funding a city hall project with CO's without an election is illegal.