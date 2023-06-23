AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Defense Authorization Act for the 2024 Fiscal Year has some key provisions set to help some of the companies on the High Plains.

According to a release from the office of Representative Ronny Jackson, the NDAA includes notes for Bell Helicopter and Pantex.

The release also shows critical upgrades for the H-1 and V-22 Aircraft and the continued development of the V-280.

The legislation includes more than $200 million in funding for major construction projects in Pantex. The project will include:

$100 million for the HE Science and Engineering Facility,

$83 million for the HE Synthesis, Formulations, and Production Facility,

$35 million for the Analytic Gas Laboratory.

The legislation passes the committee vote 58-1 and is expected to go to the House floor in the coming weeks.