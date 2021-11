CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Beto O'Rourke announces his bid for Governor of Texas, Dr. David Rausch at West Texas A&M University and professor of political science tells us what O'Rourke is facing in this election and we take a deeper dive into O'Rourke's plans for the state.

"Not only can we win this election, but together, we can work as a state, not as Democrats, not as Republicans, but as Texans to ensure that we create better jobs, focus on world-class public schools, and do things that most of us already agree on, like expand Medicaid so that all of us can see a doctor. I think those are the basic common values that we have as Texans," said O'Rourke.