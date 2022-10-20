AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The League of Women Voters of Texas wants to remind all eligible voters that early voting for the 2022 General Election begins on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Nov. 4.

According to an LWVTX press release, voters can vote in person, or by using Vote by Mail during early voting and on election day. Officials state that Election Day is the last day offices will accept ballots on Nov. 8.

LWVTX said in the release that VOTE411.org is a way voters can prepare for Election time by comparing candidates, making their choices, and printing out their selections for their ballot.

“There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation in the public domain, meant to diminish people’s faith in our democracy. The League will stand and defend democracy by giving voters the reliable, trustworthy tools they need to vote confidently. Both VOTE411.org and the League website contain the information on candidates all voters need! We do not support or oppose any political party or candidate. We simply want voters to know where the candidates stand on the issues that impact their lives,” said Joyce LeBombard, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas.

For a version of the League of Women’s voters of Texas guide visit, here.