Lawmaker wants political ads banned on Facebook

Senator calls on Facebook and Google to ban political ad targeting

(CNN) – A 2020 presidential candidate is asking Facebook and Google to change political ad targeting.

Senator Ron Wyden says he is concerned about things like “micro-targeting” which could be used to dissuade minority groups from voting.

Ad buyers can target voters based on their interests and where they live and even upload lists of voters to target.

The Oregon Democrat’s concerns come at a time when some political campaigns are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a week on online ads.

Wyden wants Facebook and Google to prevent political campaigns from uploading lists of specific voters.

Both companies have said voter suppression campaigns and targeting groups based on their race or ethnicity is not allowed.

They’ve put new rules in place around political ads since 2016.

But Wyden argues they haven’t gone far enough.