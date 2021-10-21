KREX 5 Exclusive Interview with Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.– Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has been back in Grand Junction for about one month now. Peters stayed in a secure location temporarily, after making election fraud claims that lead to what she calls serious threats being made on her life. And for the first time since being home, Peters agreed to talk with KREX 5 in an exclusive interview to tell her side of the story.

In August, Peters made an appearance at “My Pillow” CEO Mike Lindell’s cybersecurity symposium as a featured speaker to share her election security concerns. There, she spoke in front of attendees, comparing the state of Colorado to Nazi Germany, and said Colorado state officials were “raiding” her office. During that time Colorado State Secretary Jenna Griswold’s office had started investigating Peters’ office after Mesa County’s election systems passwords were posted online. As a result of ongoing investigations, the Secretary of State’s office removed Peters from her role of overseeing Mesa County’s November election. Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, and former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Sheila Reiner were appointed to oversee the upcoming election as Designated Election Officials.

Griswold’s office is accusing Peters of allowing an unauthorized individual Gerald Wood, access to the voting equipment, and possibly passwords unique to the equipment. The secretary of state also says security cameras were turned off while those individuals were in the room. Peters says the cameras were not required to be turned on and declined to comment on who Wood is, due to the ongoing investigations. What Peters does claim is that the Dominion Election Equipment is changing and deleting elections files. Peters says she captured before and after forensic images of an election hard drive. One was taken on May 23rd, prior to a scheduled trusted build on the 25th. The other, the day after on the 26th. Those are the dates that Wood is said to have been given access to the elections equipment. The images taken on those dates were used for what she says is an 83-page forensic report. Peters claims the report is evidence that 29,000 elections files were deleted during the trusted build.

Secretary Griswold’s office says the files that were deleted from the elections system are not required under the election code, which include items like accounting forms, certificates of registration, voter applications, spoiled ballots, and replacement ballots, among other things. The office says none of these were named in the report by Peters. Former Secretary of State and Designated Election Official Wayne Williams says those files do not impact election outcomes. Peters says every election file must be preserved.

Investigations by Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are ongoing. Peters says she will appeal the decision to remove her from overseeing Mesa County Elections, but could not comment on the investigations.

Watch the full and unedited interview here: