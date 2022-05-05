WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Roe v. Wade passed in 1973 and at that time the majority of the country was against the idea of allowed abortion. Today, many are in support of the law and are calling for action at the leak of the overturn draft.

“In contrast to today, where the public sentiments largely split on abortion, how far, etc.,” Texas A&M – Central Texas Management Professor Lucas Loafman said. “The public sentiment at the time was seemingly more pro-life as 45 plus states banned abortions pre Roe v. Wade.”

Since the leak of the opinion document from Supreme Court Justice Alito, thousands of Americans are questioning what’s next if the law is overturned.

Loafman answered this question when asked specifically about the future in Texas.

“Texas is a certainty,” he said. “In the last legislative session, they passed what we call a trigger law that if something like overturning Roe v. Wade happens, this law kicks in and that within 30 days of that overturning that performing abortion in Texas, absent a health issue with regards to the mother, would become a felony.”

Now, Loafman says this would apply more to the providers than the recipients of the procedure but then lies the question: if the mother does not have a viable pregnancy anymore, what can the medical facilities do?

“The language of the statute is very narrow,” he explained. “It’s just a few words describing what it is related to health conditions of the mother. There’s definitely going to be some cases I can foresee that stretch how are those terms now going to be defined? Since we haven’t had to define them in over 50 years?”

Loafman ended by saying that he does not believe that residents who seek abortions in other states will be sought out for the felony charge but he does believe that if the law is overturned, Texas will be the first of many states to completely ban abortion procedures.