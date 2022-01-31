WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez are among celebrities who have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama as the effort gears up for the November congressional elections.

“Are you ready for the midterm elections?” the former first lady asks in a videoannouncement Monday.

H.E.R., Curry, Lopez, Becky G and Bretman Rock are the newest co-chairs of Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. They join Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapino, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

The volunteer co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for congressional and state elections in November. Democrats currently have slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

“The right to vote is so important and I hope to inspire many in my generation to exercise that right often and purposefully,” H.E.R said in a statement provided by When We All Vote. “That’s the only way that we can hope to make change in policies that affect us all now and for many years to come.”

Mrs. Obama launched the voter education and registration initiative for the 2018 midterm elections.