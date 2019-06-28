Fourth of July celebration to feature flyover by Blue Angels

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department says a Fourth of July celebration featuring President Donald Trump will include a flight demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The “Salute to America” event will honor the nation’s five service branches with music, military demonstrations and a fireworks display, as well as a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.

Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, U.S. Army Band, Armed Forces Chorus, U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and others.

Democrats have voiced concern that Trump could alter the tone of what traditionally is a nonpartisan celebration of America’s founding by delivering an overtly political speech.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Trump will use the speech to honor the military.