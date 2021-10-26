Former Senator Tom Udall to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Udall is retiring from the Senate, but has emerged as a leading contender to be Interior secretary under President-elect Joe Biden. If chosen, the Democrat would follow in the footsteps of his father, Stewart Udall, a former congressman who led Interior under two Democratic presidents in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued a statement on the confirmation of former U.S. Senator Tom Udall to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

“Senator Tom Udall served New Mexico with honor and distinction for decades, and I’m confident that he’ll work on behalf of the American people with that same dedication. Tom is a well-respected statesman with strong credentials, and I know that New Mexicans take great pride in his confirmation as U.S. Ambassador.

“Tom has been a friend, mentor, and colleague for many years, and I was honored to support his confirmation. I look forward to watching Tom and Jill begin this new chapter in public service where they will continue to make New Mexicans – and all Americans – proud.”