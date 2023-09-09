WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) stated that it strongly supports the decision of District Judge David Alan Ezra, who ordered a stop to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star.”

LULAC described the buoys as “barbaric buoys with razor-sharp saw blades in the Rio Grande River, an international waterway.”

Officials with LULAC stated that the court gave Texas until Sept. 15 to comply with the order to remove the 1000-foot stretch of illegal floating barriers that have led to at least four drownings of asylum seekers trying to reach the United States, including an infant.

“LULAC calls upon Governor Abbott to obey the federal court ruling or for the Biden Administration to dispatch federal troops to remove this clear and present threat along our southern border,” said Domingo Garcia, LULAC’S national president, “Operation Lone Star is a $5-billion colossal failure at the expense of hardworking Texas taxpayers being told that these refugees are a danger to them.”

Garcia continued, “The real threat is the state government’s military and police-style tactics, leading to illegal surveillance and possible violations of privacy laws. This is a governor, and his zealot supporters run amuck, thinking they can do whatever they want without any consequences and in violation of our laws and common Christian decency.”

Lydia Guzman, LULAC’s national immigration committee chair, added, “Texas cannot bypass the proper protocol to install these barriers. They were illegally installed, and I’m glad they were ordered to take them down. Those barriers are dehumanizing and dangerous. We’ve already seen the loss of life; I welcome Texas being told to remove them.”