Heart Of The High Plains: Turn Center of Amarillo

From t-showers to winter weather

Health expert talks COVID-19 and the effects of long …

TTUHSC ranks nationally as a military-friendly school

Amarillo Police Department support Special Olympics …

Beto O’Rourke making campaign stop in Amarillo

Then and now: 2 years since first COVID-19 cases …

TTUHSC School of Medicine students participate in …

Texas Rangers, Swisher County Sheriff’s Office investigating …

Texas Rangers investigating shooting involving officer …

Man sentenced to life in Potter County for 2020 murder