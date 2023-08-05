WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Congressman Frank Lucas released the following statement regarding Congressman Lucas’s injury.

According to the release, Congressman Lucas aims to be back on the ranch and in the district soon and is expected to make a speedy recovery.

“Friday morning, Congressman Lucas was injured while working at his ranch in Roger Mills County. He was admitted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City for non-life-threatening injuries. Frank and his family are in good spirits and are sincerely grateful to the tremendous team of doctors, nurses, and others taking care of him.”