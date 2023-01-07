WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with Congressman Frank Lucas announced that he was sworn into the 118th Congress for his 16th term representing Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District.

“I am honored to once again have the opportunity to serve the people of Oklahoma’s Third District. Serving in a Republican majority, I look forward to leading Republicans on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and delivering on the needs of Oklahomans, families, small businesses, family farms, and all those across the Third District. The process of organizing this time was lengthy and unusual by any standard, but it’s my belief it will lead to a stronger House Republican Conference as we address the issues facing the American people created by the Biden Administration. Just as my fellow Oklahomans sent me to Washington to do, I am ready to deliver common sense and conservative results for my neighbors and fellow Americans.”