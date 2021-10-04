City’s animal management department passes inspection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city’s Animal Management and Welfare Department has earned the highest rating from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on the department’s status.

According to a news release from the city, the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department earned a rating of “satisfactory” from the recent yearly inspection from the Texas DSHS. The release stated that the department also noted that the city’s facility “looks very good.”

“The primary goals at AAMW are to protect the public and the animals entrusted to our care,” Victoria Medley, the director of the Animal Management and Welfare Department for the city said in the release. “The standard of care for animals in our shelter is high, as it should be. It is important for the public to know that such standards are important to us on a daily basis.”

To view the TDSHS report online, visit the department’s website.