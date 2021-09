AMARILLO, TEXAS, Sept. 14, 2021 – Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) said, a division of the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI), has helped found a partnership to prepare its blood center for emergency situations where blood needs are high.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), is composed of seven blood centers from five states that have committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, “on call” schedule. The extra blood products will be held in reserve for any critical-need scenario, like a mass shooting or natural disaster said CMBC.