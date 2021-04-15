Bill banning transgender athletes’ participation in public school sports headed to Governor’s desk

North Dakota’s Senate Thursday dealt a blow to transgender advocates in the state.
The upper chamber passed a bill banning trans girls’ ability to participate in K-12 public school sports on the team of the gender with which they identify.
Supporters say the bill protects fairness in girl’s sports, while those opposed say it’s discriminatory and could bring about costly litigation.
The bill also includes an optional study for legislative management to look into the impacts it would have on the state.
The House passed the bill Wednesday. The next stop is Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk.
