AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local mom is urging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger after she said a registered sex offender approached her young daughter earlier this week.

Shelley Jenkins said on Monday, May 24, a man approached her 9-year-old daughter in their front yard. Both parents were nearby, as Jenkins said she was inside working on cooking dinner, and her husband was changing after getting home from work.