AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Caviness Beef Packers is set to open a new Ground Beef Plant in Amarillo, which will open in late Spring 2022, according to a Facebook post from Caviness Beef Packers.

According to Trevor Caviness, president of Caviness Beef Packers, the company will celebrate their 60th anniversary around the opening of the new facility.