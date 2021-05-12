Amarillo City Council to hear community feedback Monday, focusing on American Rescue Plan Act aid

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, along with Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner and Randall County Judge Christy Dyer, are set to lead a discussion Monday (May 17) on priorities for the Amarillo community regarding American Rescue Plan funds.

Community Solutions: ARP is scheduled for Monday (May 17) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

Stated by the City, “The ARP is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The ARP is designed to aid cities and communities in recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We want and value input from the community as to how Amarillo should prioritize ARP funds,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “As the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, community discussions such as Community Solutions will be of vital importance in determining how we move forward.”

This discussion was introduced by the City as the second installment of the Community Solutions series, a program which previously (May 11) hosted discussion over housing needs and development in the community.

The series is described by the City as one with two primary goals, “Allow members of Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo – and at the same time allow members of the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions for an array of topics.”

More information on Community Solutions discussions can be found here.