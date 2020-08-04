Police: man threatened a mass shooting at Ft. Hood to avenge Vanessa Guillen

Juan Cruz, boyfriend of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, kneels in front of a mural honoring her Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier’s family. Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Texas man has been released on bond after he was accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Bexar County jail records Monday showed Mario Eloy Peña had been freed after he was charged with making a terrorist threat.

An affidavit says Peña posted on social media on July 30 that he would “be an active shooter” at Fort Hood to avenge Guillén’s death.

Army officials confirmed on July 6 that remains found were those of the Army specialist, who had disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

22-year-old Cecily Ann Aguilar, was identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to the complaint, 20-year-old Robinson told Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar he transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County.

Guillen’s family met with Pres. Trump at the end of July to discuss a congressional investigation into her death and a bill created in her honor.