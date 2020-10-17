Police: Man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl during remote learning

CHICAGO (WGN) — An Illinois man was charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl during an online e-learning session, according to police.

Catrell Wells, 18, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. Chicago Police said he was seen in an online forum “involved in a sexual act” with the child around 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on the city’s South Side. He was taken into custody that same day.

A teacher at Bronzeville Academy Charter School reported seeing the girl perform a sex act during an online study hall session. The teacher, who was working in the school at the time, reported the assault to principal and school CEO Alvin Boutte.

The girl is a student at Bronzeville Academy Charter School. Boutte said administrators do not believe other students saw the assault.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating.

Walls is due in bond court on Saturday.