Police: Lubbock fugitive could be in Amarillo area; believed to be armed and dangerous

A Lubbock fugitive could be in the Amarillo area, and Amarillo Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

APD said James Edward Dora, 26, is wanted out of Lubbock County for Aggravated Robbery.

Dora is described as 6′ 5″ and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Dora is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile App.

Any tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

