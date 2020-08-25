Police investigating after shots fired in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after shots were fired earlier this afternoon in west Amarillo.

It happened at 1:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Travis.

Police said City of Amarillo employees were working in the area when they saw a red pickup drive by them with the driver holding a gun out of the window.

The workers told APD the driver shot into the air several times and then drove west on SW 15th Ave.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

