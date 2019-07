Dallas authorities believe missing 18-month-old and subject of Amber Alert is likely dead

Authorities in Texas believe a missing toddler is likely dead.

Dallas police sources say they have not officially confirmed the death of 18-month-old Cedric ‘CJ’ Jackson but are searching a landfill and other locations for the boy’s body.

CJ was reported missing Wednesday morning from an apartment complex.

Child protective services had recently given CJ’s aunt temporary custody of him but it’s not clear why.