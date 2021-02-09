Police identify woman found along I-80, deem death homicide

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have identified the body of a woman discovered along Interstate 80 on Sunday and say they are treating the death as
Officials say her name was Rebecca Landrith. Landrith was 47-years-old from Virginia, and was known to have had ties to western states like South Dakota and Utah
The investigation is ongoing, and is now being treated as a homicide.
Landrith was found by Pennsylvania State Police after officers were called to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the off-ramp, Sunday morning. They say
