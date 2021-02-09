Police identify woman found along I-80, deem death homicide

News
Posted: / Updated:

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police have identified the body of a woman discovered along Interstate 80 on Sunday and say they are treating the death as a homicide.

Officials say her name was Rebecca Landrith. Landrith was 47-years-old from Virginia, and was known to have had ties to western states like South Dakota and Utah

The investigation is ongoing, and is now being treated as a homicide.

Landrith was found by Pennsylvania State Police after officers were called to I-80 eastbound mile marker 199 at the off-ramp, Sunday morning. They say body of a was found woman laying on the shoulder. According to police paperwork, the victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket, but no socks or shoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss