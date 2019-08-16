Breaking News
Police find 3-year-old dead in car fire in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 3-year-old dead in a car fire in Plainview.

According to the Plainview Police Department, at 2:45 p.m., police and fire departments were called to the 3600 block of Olton Rd. in reference to a car on fire.

When officers arrived, they said they found the 3-year-old dead in a car seat in the back of a vehicle.

Police said at the time of the incident, the child’s father was detained for further investigation.

Officials said the state fire marshall has been notified.

