Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Texas authorities say a manhunt is underway after two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting inside a San Antonio club.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus reports an argument led to the shooting of several patrons.

One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.