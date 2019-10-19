Pleasant weekend weather

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello!

After a mild and sunny Saturday afternoon we’re going to continue to see clear skies and calm conditions overnight tonight.

Lows will drop down into the 40s leading to a cool start to our Sunday. During the afternoon we’ll see some scattered clouds start to pop up and highs will top out in the 70s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cooler start to the week with crystal clear skies.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy