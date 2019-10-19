Pleasant weekend weather

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hello!

After a mild and sunny Saturday afternoon we’re going to continue to see clear skies and calm conditions overnight tonight.

Lows will drop down into the 40s leading to a cool start to our Sunday. During the afternoon we’ll see some scattered clouds start to pop up and highs will top out in the 70s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cooler start to the week with crystal clear skies.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

