Pleasant weekend weather

Hello!
After a mild and sunny Saturday afternoon we’re going to continue to see clear skies and calm conditions overnight tonight.
Lows will drop down into the 40s leading to a cool start to our Sunday. During the afternoon we’ll see some scattered clouds start to pop up and highs will top out in the 70s.
Overnight Sunday into Monday a cold front will move through the region leading to a cooler start to the week with crystal clear skies.
Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy