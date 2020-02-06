Plastic toy gun brought to school by Hughes Springs elementary student

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A Hughes Springs ISD elementary student was disciplined on Thursday after a plastic toy gun was discovered in a backpack.

According to the school district, a student reported to a teacher that there might be a gun in another student’s backpack. The student in question was “immediately located and removed from class by an HSISD administrator.”

After looking in the student’s backpack, it was found to be a small, plastic toy gun. The district said that the child is being dealt with “appropriately in accordance with Texas law.”

Due to confidentiality, the student’s name was not released and a letter will be sent home with all elementary parents this afternoon.

The end of the statement thanked the other student involved who reported the incident to the teacher.