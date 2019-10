Pizza Hut is trying out a compostable round box.

(FOX NEWS) Pizza Hut testing out new ways to serve its pies .

The chain is using round boxes to hold pizza.

Inside, the pies will be topped with a new plant-based italian sausage.

The boxes are compostable and contain less packaging material.

They also close more easily for delivery.

Pizza Hut is testing out both the box and new topping in one of its Phoenix locations.

The company says it is looking at ways to bring the round boxes to other cities in the future.