Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Pizza Hut introducing its latest creation.
The pizza chain partnering with Kellogg’s to launch a new cheesy snack stuffed Cheez-It pizza.
They look just like giant Cheez-Its but they’re actually pockets of pizza crust filled with Cheez-Its’ signature sharp cheddar flavor.
A single order comes with four large squares and a side of marinara dipping sauce.
Customers can also choose from either a cheese or pepperoni filling.
You can find stuffed Cheez-It pizza at Pizza Hut locations nationwide for just under seven dollars.
The new menu item is available for a limited time only.