Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Pizza Hut introducing its latest creation.

The pizza chain partnering with Kellogg’s to launch a new cheesy snack stuffed Cheez-It pizza.

They look just like giant Cheez-Its but they’re actually pockets of pizza crust filled with Cheez-Its’ signature sharp cheddar flavor.

A single order comes with four large squares and a side of marinara dipping sauce.

Customers can also choose from either a cheese or pepperoni filling.

You can find stuffed Cheez-It pizza at Pizza Hut locations nationwide for just under seven dollars.

The new menu item is available for a limited time only.