Pizza Hero Comes To Aid Of Accident Victim

Florida Italian restaurant owner hailed a hero after he comes to aid of traffic accident victim.

(WBBH) Now for your daily slice of heroism!

A Florida woman is recovering today after getting rear-ended.

It wasn’t police or firefighters who were first on scene to help her.

It was a pizza shop owner whose now hailed a hero.

It all happened at the intersection of Nicholas and Santa Barbara, a little after noon Wednesday.

Tim Luke, the owner of nearby Iragazzi’s Pizza, explains how he pulled the injured woman through the totalled car’s window to safety.

“Around lunch time, I was going north on Santa Barbara at Nicholas light,” said Luke.

That’s when he noticed someone driving erratically.

“All of a sudden a gentleman was veering back and forth, hit the median, and the bushes then I saw him start speeding up, there’s nowhere to go, and next thing i know, boom,” recalls Luke.

The erratic driver smashed into this car next to Luke — spilling gasoline all over the road. But Tim didn’t hesitate.

He got out to help the woman who’d gotten hit.

“She was in complete shock. We were trying to get her to let us know if there were children in the vehicle. The baby seats were folded in half. Cracked. Gone.”

Fortunately, her children were at school — not in the car.

But she needed help.

“Then we had gasoline on our feet, and all over the place, so we had to get her out of the vehicle. So I pulled her out of the window,” Luke explains.

Even though the woman, Ashton, credits Luke on Facebook with pulling her to safety, Tim doesn’t see himself as a hero.

Just a man, serving his community, either with pizza, or potentially life-saving help.

“Because number one, I have a business here. Cape coral is my home, coming from new jersey. These are all great people here. I get the opportunity to feed them all. She could be my customer, you know?” said Luke.