Pizza chains brace for Super Bowl orders

(FOX NEWS) — While the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out during the Super Bowl, pizza joints across the country will try to claim as many customers as possible on one of the biggest food-oriented days of the year.

Fox Business reports Pizza Hut anticipates selling more than one and half million pizzas this year.

Rival Domino’s typically sells nearly two million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday.

That’s an increase of about 40 percent from a typical Sunday, according to its website.

According to market research firm YouGov, last year 37 percent of Super Bowl viewers were estimated to eat pizza during the game.

And a spokesperson for Domino’s tells Fox Business it received more than one million orders and sold more than two million pizzas last year.

Pizza Hut touted it sold enough pizza to cover more than 41,000 football fields and served up to ten million ounces of cheese.

Fifty percent of those orders came through the company’s app, and online at pizzahut.com.

