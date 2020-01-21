Pittsburgh gun buyback too successful

A Pittsburgh church is fighting gun violence by buying back guns. Today people turned in so many guns the church actually ran out of money in less than an hour. (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) — A church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is buying back guns to combat gun violence but the program ended up being too successful.

People in the area came and turned over so many guns for cash that the church ran out of money in less than an hour.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday the church was offering up to 100 dollars for each weapon depending on what kind was turned in.

The gun buyback comes two months after two people were shot outside of the Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

The church plans to host another buyback as soon as they get enough donations.

A reverend at the church says they were overwhelmed by the response.

More from MyHighPlains.com: